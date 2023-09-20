Police chiefs deciding to keep school resource officers on campus call it a 'leap of faith'

Some of the departments keeping SROs in the district include Chaska, Faribault, Minnetonka and Edina.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — There are now at least 40 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota that have pulled school resource officers (SRO) from campuses in recent weeks, Eagan joined the list on Wednesday.

At issue is a new law that limits physical restraints on students.

But there are also at least half dozen or so departments across the metro that are keeping their SROs in place.

One chief admits that decision is a "leap of faith", but Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said he still has confidence in his officers.

"To me, this has become a partisan issue," said Chief Sherwin. "It should be about what’s best for our students, what’s best for our community and it’s all about community safety, and I think in some ways this issue has lost focus on that."

Chief Sherwin said the city's two SROs are specially trained in de-escalation and have more than 20 years of experience. He said that only adds to his confidence about keeping them there.

"I couldn't personally live with myself as a chief if something bad were to happen in our schools and we didn't have an officer readily available or present," said Chief Sherwin.

That's not to say he approves of the new law and is still hopeful Governor Walz will call a special session to clarify it. The law is one that the leader of the National Association of School Resource Officers is questioning and sent his own letter of concern to Walz.

"This is unique," said the group's executive director Mo Canady. "We haven't seen this level of anything like this in any states at this point."

Canady is a former SRO who helps train, on average, up to 8,000 SROs every year. They're different from a cop, he says. They are carefully selected for each school and often make a meaningful impact on the students they serve every day.

"It puts law enforcement agencies in a very tough position," says Canady. "With this law in place now, if the officer violates the letter of the law, now that could pose some difficulties in a chief law enforcement administrator being able to have that officer's back."

It's a risk that some leaders are still willing to take - for now.

"If I didn’t have that confidence or I had some lingering questions, we would have to walk away," said Chief Sherwin.

KARE 11 confirmed that Walz is meeting with the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, the League of Minnesota Cities, legislative leaders and the Attorney General’s Office Wednesday night about this issue.

