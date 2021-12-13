Police: Couple claims grocery delivery destroyed over law enforcement support

When the driver left the couple's Blaine home, the couple says they found that their groceries had been run over in the driveway.

BLAINE, Minn. — Blaine police say an elderly couple who ordered groceries through Instacart last week opened their door to a derogatory message from the delivery driver, and found their groceries destroyed.

Police say it appeared the couple was targeted due to a sign supporting law enforcement that was visible in the front yard of the home.

According to a statement released by the Blaine Police Department Monday, the incident occurred Dec. 6 after the couple placed their grocery order from Cub Foods through the Instacart delivery service. They told police that when they got a notification indicating the delivery driver had arrived, they went outside to meet them because they were worried the driver might get stuck in the driveway due to large amounts of snow.

The couple says they opened their door to the delivery person driving back and forth in the driveway, and yelling for them to check the inside of their Christmas wreath. The wreath produced the receipt from their grocery order, allegedly containing a derogatory message.

When the driver left, the couple says they found that their groceries had been run over in the driveway.

Police say after reviewing the message on the receipt, it appeared the driver took those actions because of the law enforcement sign.

The homeowners have received a full refund from Instacart, and authorities have identified the driver and continue to investigate the situation.