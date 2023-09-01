More police departments pulling school resources officers out of Minnesota schools

Multiple law enforcement officials expressed concern that changes to Minnesota law will impact the ability of SROs to respond to situations involving student safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — As Minnesota students head back to school, a growing list of districts will be without school resource officers or SROs.

Earlier this summer, law enforcement agencies around the metro and outstate Minnesota began pulling their officers from working as SROs in the wake of new changes in Minnesota law. A provision in the Omnibus Education Bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May bars school-based officers from placing students in the prone position or physical holds that subject them to "comprehensive restraint on the head, neck and across most of the torso.”

Multiple law enforcement organizations have spoken out in opposition to the provision, including the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

They say the amendments limit the ability of officers to do their jobs, undermine their authority to respond to situations involving student safety and could make officers liable for criminal charges or lawsuits.

“Prohibiting the most basic measure of safely restraining and controlling the aggressor in a fight severely impacts the SRO’s ability to intervene, stop the altercation, and protect everyone’s safety,” Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, wrote to Gov. Walz last month.

Several days after Potts addressed the governor, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a legal opinion clarifying his interpretation of the statewide school discipline laws.

Ellison said the amendments don't limit the types of force used if they are utilized to prevent bodily harm or death. However, if a physical hold is used, it must be considered "reasonable." He went on to say that if there's no threat of bodily harm or death, then the school staff or agent should refrain from using any physical holds.

Officials with the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) also responded to Ellison with concerns about the law, calling it "ambiguous and unclear."

Republican lawmakers have urged Walz to reconvene the legislature to undo the new ban on using physical restraints in schools. Democrats who chair the education policy and finance committee issued a statement last month saying, in part, that "Governor Walz’s administration is working diligently to ensure that districts and law enforcement have the guidance they need to do their jobs effectively."

Below is a list of law enforcement agencies that have confirmed they will remove SROs from local school districts:

Anoka County Sheriff's Office: Removed form Andover High School, Oak View Middle School, Andover Elementary, Crooked Lake Elementary School and Rum River Elementary School

Anoka Police: Removed from Anoka High School, Anoka Middle School for the Arts

Blaine Police: Removed from Blaine High School, Roosevelt Middle School (Anoka-Hennepin School District), Centennial School District, and the Spring Lake Park School District

Champlin Police: Removed from Jackson Middle School, Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy

Clay County Sheriff's Office: Removed from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton District (ISD 2164) and Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools

Coon Rapids Police: Removed from Coon Rapids High School, Coon Rapids Middle School, Northdale Middle School, River Trail Learning Center at L.O. Jacob

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office: Removed from Rockford High School (Rockford Area School District 883)

Moorhead Police: Removed from Moorhead Area Public Schools

Mounds View Police: Removed from the Mounds View School District

Plymouth Police: Removed from Armstrong High School and Plymouth Middle School:

Wayzata Police: Removed from Wazydata School District middle schools and high school

However, several police departments and schools have said they will keep their SRO programs in place, including Bloomington Police, Brooklyn Park Police, Edina Police, Minnetonka Police and Faribault Police Department.

