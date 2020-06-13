Police disperse 'unruly' beach goers with tear gas at Anoka County park

Among the group, fights had broken out in multiple areas of the park, and backup from other law enforcement was called in to aid in the dispersing of the crowd.

OAK GROVE, Minn. — On Friday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement officers deployed tear gas to disperse an "unruly" group of beach goers at George County Park in Oak Grove.

Deputies say they received several calls of a disturbance involving a large group of people supposedly numbering 300, with a DJ on site around 4 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they estimated that number to be closer to 200. Among the group, fights had broken out in multiple areas of the park, and backup from other area law enforcement was called in to aid in the dispersing of the crowd.

The Sheriff's Office says they attempted to use a public address system to notify park goers that the park was closing. However, after some time was given, deputies say many remained and refused to leave, with reports of one man in possession of a firearm, and others climbing on top of the roof of a park bathroom.

Smoke was then deployed by area law enforcement, which dispersed some, but not all of the remaining crowd.

It was at this point authorities say they deployed the use of a tear gas the department refers to as "CS Irritant," which was successful in ultimately dispersing the entire crowd, according to a news release.

Authorities say medical staff were on site to assist with any potential injuries, but only one individual appears to have sought help. This individual did not require transportation to a local hospital, and was released at the scene.

As of yet, authorities say no one is in custody.

Lake George Park is scheduled to be closed through the weekend, after already having been closed earlier in the week due to similar issues, according to authorities.