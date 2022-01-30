Police find man dead in St. Paul streets

The Saint Paul Police Department says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death following an autopsy.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was found dead lying in the street in St. Paul on Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Saint Paul Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man down in the street at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Larpenteur Avenue East.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found an unresponsive man laying in the southside of the street. Medics from Saint Paul Fire pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials say the forensic team will process the scene and the death investigation is underway. No one has been arrested in connection to the man's death at this time.

The man's identity and cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office following an autopsy, police say.

The Saint Paul Police Department asks anyone with any information regarding the man's death to call 651-291-1111.

Officials did not release any identifying details about the man.

