Police find man fatally shot in Fridley Cub Foods parking lot

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Fridley police and several other agencies were called to 250 57th Ave NE Thursday morning on a report of a man who had been shot at a Cub Foods parking lot.
Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving measures but the man died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
The shooting death is under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says no further information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident, please get in touch with Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or use the anonymous Tip411 application at FridleyMN.gov/Tip411.
