Larry 'Chef Hot Hands' Jiles Jr. killed in St. Paul shooting

St. Paul Police identified Larry Jiles Jr., 34, and Troy Kennedy, 37, as the two men shot and killed outside a celebration of life service Saturday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul have identified the two men gunned down in a double homicide in the city's Frogtown neighborhood Saturday night.

The victims, identified by police Monday as 34-year-old Larry Jiles Jr. and 37-year-old Troy Kennedy, died after a shooting on the 500 block of Dale Street North on Feb. 25 that injured three other people.

Jiles, also known as "Chef Hot Hands," was a popular chef in the Hugo and Centerville areas.

"To know Larry 'Chef Hot Hands' was to know a stand-up man. My Brother, my friend my heart in human form was a man of God," Chanel Jiles wrote on a GoFundMe page collecting money for his family. "We know that Larry was loved by a lot of people and he truly loved you back."

One of the victim’s in Saturday’s shooting in Saint Paul was Larry “Chef Hot Hands” Jiles Jr, 34. He was well-known in Hugo and Centerville. pic.twitter.com/qf0mkxzuDP — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 27, 2023

Police believe the shooting broke out around 5:15 p.m. after a celebration of life ceremony. Investigators said an "altercation" occurred after the event, and shots were fired in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the shooting, which resulted in the city's fourth and fifth homicides of 2023. Two of the people who were injured, a man in critical condition and a woman considered to be in stable condition, are being treated at Regions Hospital. Police said another woman was taken to United Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal shooting marked the second night of violence in the city over the past weekend. On Friday, Feb. 24, three teenagers were shot at the funeral reception for St. Paul Harding student Devin Scott, who was fatally stabbed at school earlier this month.

"To have officiated a funeral service yesterday - then to have five people shot, two people to die at the repast is very disheartening," Reverend Runney Patterson told KARE 11 on Sunday. "The message I preached this morning was that the Lord hear us and help us."

