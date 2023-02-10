Police investigate deadly stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul

The school went on lockdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Harding High School.

Police confirmed Friday afternoon that "one person has died" in a stabbing but did not provide any further details. A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at police headquarters. KARE 11 plans to cover it live on our YouTube page, with links posted on our other social platforms.

.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:



SPPD Officers are investigating a stabbing on the 1500 block of Sixth Street East at Harding High School where one person has died.



Watch here for updates and media availability. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 10, 2023

The school, located on the 500 block of Sixth Street East, went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m.

According to a statement from the district, students were held in their classrooms until the building was cleared following a "serious incident" and were released at 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend activities have been canceled.

KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff is on the scene and reports that students were allowed to leave the building shortly before 2 p.m. She posted a video of a woman hugging a sobbing student.

FATAL STABBING: students have now been released from Harding High School. @sppdmn confirmed one person died.



We’re working to learn what led up to the incident.@kare11 pic.twitter.com/VgCY5wQWLO — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) February 10, 2023

Harding High School has been the site of several recent incidents involving guns. In April 2022, a 16-year-old student was charged in juvenile court for allegedly bringing a gun into the building. In that case, officers were able to remove and secure the gun, which police said was reported stolen out of St. Paul.

That same month, parents and students were unnerved by an incident that was recorded in the bathroom and shared on social media. The weapon seen on tape ended up being a BB gun, and police are investigating that incident as an armed robbery.

And in Nov. 2021, a boy in the school was seen showing off a loaded gun.

"There's like four gun incidents and now this stabbing," a mother waiting to pick up her child said outside Harding High School Friday. "And they haven't been doing nothing. It's a shame it had to come to this."

“IT’S A SHAME.”



Some adults are upset. And say several incidents with guns have happened here recently.



The school keeps pushing back the time it says it release the students.@kare11 https://t.co/941GP2Ox8P pic.twitter.com/T4HXVHmYIq — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffReports) February 10, 2023