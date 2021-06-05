Police, FBI investigating hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank

The public is urged to avoid the area near the Wells Fargo Bank at 33rd Avenue South and 2nd Street in St. Cloud.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are on the scene of a hostage situation at a Wells Fargo Bank at 33rd Avenue South and 2nd Street in St. Cloud.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South," a Wells Fargo spokesperson said in a statement to KARE 11. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Police and the bank did not say how many hostages or suspects are inside the building.

"Negotiations are ongoing," St. Cloud police Lt. Lori Ellering said in a news release issued around 5:15 p.m. "The situation remains an active incident. There are an undisclosed number of bank employees being held hostage inside. There are no reports of injuries. The SCPD and FBI are working together on this incident and are working with SWAT resources on scene."

St. Cloud police advised that people avoid the area. The department said the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Photos from witnesses in the area show the bank surrounded by police squad cars. Witnesses reported SWAT Teams located at every entrance to the bank, and some streets in the area are blocked off.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.