Local News

Police investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in south St. Paul

The striking vehicle stayed on scene to cooperate with police as the investigation into the incident continues.
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say an adult woman is dead after being hit on foot by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Stryker Avenue and George Street in south St. Paul.

The victim was taken to nearby Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver behind the wheel of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene to cooperate with authorities. 

Police do not believe alcohol or impairment on the driver's part led to the incident.

This remains an active investigation. Police have released no further information at this time. 

