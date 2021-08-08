Police investigating deadly shooting at shopping center near Easton

One person is dead after a shooting in Northampton County.

EASTON, Pa. — State police and the Northampton County District Attorney are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon outside a Target store near Easton.

Officials say several calls came in just after two p.m. for shots fired at the shopping center on Dryland Way in Lower Nazareth Township.

The Northampton County District Attorney says one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital.



Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

The shopping center is closed after the shooting in Northampton County.