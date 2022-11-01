Update: Man fatally shot, 2 others stabbed in North St. Paul

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. Tuesday afternoon after police received a 911 call.

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities say a man is dead after being shot and two other people are in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in North St. Paul Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after police received a report of an assault.

When North St. Paul Police and Fire, Maplewood Police, and Ramsey County deputies arrived at the home, they found three people with life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the North St. Paul Police Department.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman and a man with stab wounds were taken to Regions Hospital. They are both in critical condition.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.