Police investigating traffic accident at Brookside Elementary School

In a message to families, Brookside's principal said the accident involved the sibling of a student.
RAMSEY, Minn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey Wednesday morning after a traffic accident happened during morning drop-off.

In a message to families, Brookside Elementary school Principal Dr. Anissa Cravens said the accident involved the sibling of a student.

"An ambulance, medical helicopter and law enforcement responded today to provide medical response," Dr. Cravens said. All students are safe, and families do not need to pick up their children.

"While this is upsetting, school is being held as usual. Social workers are available at our school today to provide additional support at our school for students who may need time to process emotions," Cravens added.

An investigation into the accident is underway by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The agency tweeted Wednesday that the motor vehicle accident involved a juvenile and more information will be released to the public at a later time.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

