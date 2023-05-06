Police-involved shooting occurs in western Wisconsin

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.
The shooting occurred in Glenwood City, Wisc., according to the St. Croix County Dispatch.
The Hudson Police Department posted a message in support of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:
Representative Nik Rettinger said an officer was killed in a tweet.
The Wisconsin Fraternal Order Police released the following statement:
