Police-involved shooting occurs in western Wisconsin

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in Glenwood City, Wisc., according to the St. Croix County Dispatch.

The Hudson Police Department posted a message in support of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:

Our hearts and prayers are with St. Croix County Sheriff's Office tonight. Posted by Hudson WI Police Department on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Representative Nik Rettinger said an officer was killed in a tweet.

Please keep the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the family & friends of the officer killed in your prayers tonight. https://t.co/jHsc4rGr2G — Representative Nik Rettinger 🇺🇸 (@RepRettinger) May 7, 2023

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order Police released the following statement:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty tonight. The fourth this year, the third in less than a month. This has to stop! Rest easy hero, we have the watch from here. #EnoughIsEnough #Hero pic.twitter.com/LCPX6rQT8m — Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police (@WIFOP) May 7, 2023

