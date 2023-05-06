x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police-involved shooting occurs in western Wisconsin

The shooting occurred in Glenwood City, Wisc., according to the St. Croix County Dispatch.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in Glenwood City, Wisc., according to the St. Croix County Dispatch.

The Hudson Police Department posted a message in support of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:

Our hearts and prayers are with St. Croix County Sheriff's Office tonight.

Posted by Hudson WI Police Department on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Representative Nik Rettinger said an officer was killed in a tweet.

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order Police released the following statement:

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

1 killed in "unusual" shooting in Saint Anthony Park neighborhood

Before You Leave, Check This Out