Police: Man barricaded inside Brooklyn Park home; negotiating with officers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Authorities in Brooklyn Park are currently negotiating with a man barricaded inside a home, according to the police department.

An alert posted by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers and SWAT located the man after launching a search in the area of 7200 Idaho Ave.

Police initially believed the man was armed with a gun.

As a security measure, Park Brook Elementary was placed on lockdown as officers searched the area. Police say that lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say officers are currently on scene outside the home, attempting to get the man to exit.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released.

