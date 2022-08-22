EPPD: Man dies from 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center

Police now say a man apparently brought his own ammunition to Scheels, asked to see a gun and then took his own life.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Eden Prairie Police say a man died inside Scheels at Eden Prairie Center Monday night.

In an update shared with reporters Tuesday, police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 19-year-old man entered the store and asked a store employee to view a semi-automatic handgun in the gun department.

Officials say when the employee handed the unloaded weapon to the young man, he fled across the store toward the archery area while loading the handgun, and then fired a single shot.

Although early in the process, investigators believe the man brought his own ammunition into the store.

During a press conference hours after the incident, Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett revealed the man died from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, and called what happened an "isolated incident."

The initial report of a single shot fired prompted a lockdown at the mall, which has since been lifted. According to the Associated Press, the mall reopened Tuesday with normal business hours.

Officers were called to Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a shot fired. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the store had died.

Around 8:30 p.m., police said the area had been secured, and there was no additional threat to the public.

"It’s a tragic event when anyone loses a life, no matter how it happens," Sackett said in the news conference.

Shortly following the announcement to lockdown the mall, Hennepin EMS called the incident a "public safety emergency" and directed anyone in the area away from the building.

There is a PUBLIC SAFETY EMERGENCY at the Eden Prairie Mall. Please stay away from the area until further notice so that Police Fire and EMS can safely perform their duties.

Eden Prairie Schools also issued a statement on social media, saying all school buildings would remain locked down.

KARE 11 crews were standing outside when they heard the mall's loud speaker announcing the lockdown earlier in the evening.

A large police presence was also observed in the parking lot.

There is a large police and fire presence at the @SCHEELS at the Eden Prairie Mall.



If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, there is help available from the following resources:

