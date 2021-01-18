Man killed by stray bullet in Willmar

Willmar police say 41-year-old David Delfosse was in his garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members.

WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Willmar man they say was killed by a stray bullet while he was working in his garage.

Willmar police say 41-year-old David Delfosse was working on a remodeling project in his garage Friday night when he collapsed in front of family members.

Police Chief Jim Felt tells the West Central Tribune that family members at first thought Delfosse may have had an accident with electricity or something else he was working on, when he collapsed and they called 911.

Emergency responders provided medical care before Delfosse was transferred to a local hospital.

“All indications are that he was an upstanding citizen, family man, worked for a large local company, and he was out remodeling part of his garage, and this tragically happened,” Felt told the Tribune. “I certainly hope we can find the person that did this and hold them accountable; we really want to find justice for this family.”

He was pronounced dead of a bullet wound to the chest. The Star Tribune reports that officers found a bullet hole in the garage that indicated the shot came from outside Delfosse's property.

Police on Saturday served a search warrant at a Willmar residence but made no arrests.