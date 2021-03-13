Police: Man, woman injured after Saturday morning shooting in Loring Park area

As of 10:20 a.m., police said the man was in critical but stable condition and the woman was in serious but stable condition.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man and a woman are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a reported shooting near the Minneapolis Convention Center, police said.

According to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, after the sound of gunshots were reported. While officers were on their way to the area, they said dispatch informed them that two people had just arrived at HCMC with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two people are a man believed to be in his 20s and a woman believed to be in her 30s. According to officers, the two said they were involved in an "incident" in the area of 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

