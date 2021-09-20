Police: Minnesotans found dead in rural Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul

St. Paul police will assume control of the quadruple homicide investigation after determining the victims were actually killed in their city.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Sept. 17, 2021.

The four Minnesotans found dead in a rural western Wisconsin cornfield were actually killed in St. Paul, investigators said Monday.

Homicide investigators from the St. Paul Police Department will now take the lead in the case after new evidence revealed that the victims were killed in Minnesota. Other agencies working the case include the Minnesota BCA and the FBI.

The group was found dead in Dunn County, Wisconsin on Sept. 12 when a farmer stumbled upon an SUV abandoned in a cornfield just outside the small town of Sheridan. The Dunn County Sheriff's Official originally was the lead agency investigating the quadruple homicide.

Police identified the victims earlier this month as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul. Officials say all four died from gunshot wounds.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the quadruple homicide: Darren Osborne, who is being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, and Antoine Suggs, who is still being held in Arizona where he turned himself in. Police say he is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

In a press release distributed Monday Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said the four deaths "shook our community to its core."

“We have four young lives—with all of their promise—erased," Axtell wrote. "We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers."