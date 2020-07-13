Police release dash cam footage of man mistakenly identified as suspect with outstanding warrant

Dash camera footage shows an officer holding a gun as she approaches vehicle of man they mistakenly identified as someone who had been forging checks.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Multiple police departments released videos of an incident where a man was mistakenly identified as a suspect with an outstanding warrant.

The incident occurred Friday when officers with Richfield police wrongfully stopped and detained Darrius Strong, who is Black, in Bloomington.

The Richfield police department released dash camera footage of the traffic stop Monday, where an officer is seen walking to the vehicle with her firearm in her right hand near her thigh, pointed at the ground.

Strong can be seen raising his hands outside the driver's side window, as the officer asks, "Are you Darius?" The officer then holstered her weapon and proceeded to tell Strong about the warrant.

Strong is heard asking, "I have a warrant?" The officer responded with "Yeah, you do." The officer then asked Strong to exit his vehicle as two other police officers walked up to the car to assist.

Strong is then handcuffed and taken to the squad car for further questioning.

The officers informed Strong that he had been speeding and Strong is heard asking, "How does this process work with warrants? I've never had a warrant before."

The officer explained the typical process and, after calling for more information, informed Strong he was going to be taken to Hennepin County.

Below is the full dash cam video (some graphic language):

Strong is then heard saying, "if it's a ticket, I can just pay it now," and then after the officer told him it was a felony warrant, Strong asked "a felony warrant, for a speeding ticket?"

The officer then informed Strong the warrant was for check forgery, and Strong immediately responds, "check forgery, what? You sure you've got the right person?"

The officer goes on to say he missed a court date, in which Strong replies, "That can't be right."

The officer then says, "We don't take speeding tickets that seriously. We're not coming at you with guns over a speeding ticket."

Strong is then heard pleading with the officer, saying, "I don't even write checks."

Shortly after, the officer is heard saying, "Shoot, this might be the wrong guy."

One of the assisting officers then asks to enter Strong's car to grab a backpack with his identification.

The police officer is heard saying Strong's full name shows up in the warrant, because the man forging checks was using his name. Strong was then released and the officer can be heard apologizing numerous times.

The Richfield Police Department issued a joint statement Saturday with Bloomington and Edina police, who were assisting the Richfield officer working traffic enforcement, acknowledging the mistake and extending its apologies to Strong.

Press release regarding recent traffic stop in Bloomington:https://t.co/wueAeSCFdE pic.twitter.com/UCFV4g1mwZ — Richfield Police (@RichfieldPD) July 11, 2020

Strong posted about the incident on Facebook, saying he wanted everyone who follows him online to know that he "could have been dead today."

"George Floyd came into my head ... specifically the clip where they put him in the back and they're doing all kinds of things to him," Strong said in his post.

Edina police also released dash camera footage of the incident.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters released the following statement Monday:

There are clear differences between Mr. Strong’s earlier Facebook video - and both the officer report and today’s released dash camera video - of the law enforcement detainment on July 10.

Based on the video evidence released, Mr. Strong was treated with respect and the officers followed all of their trainings and procedures. The law enforcement officers who serve their communities conducted the traffic and felony-level warrant stop to keep the public safe, and should be commended for their service and integrity.

Misstatements about police behavior are particularly unfortunate during this time of heightened sensitivities. We urge decency, civility, and honesty at the forefront of interactions between police and the public. I hope the cities and department recognize the professionalism shown in this interaction.