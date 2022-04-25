Police: State Rep. John Thompson involved in incident with officers

St. Paul police say Thompson arrived on scene and yelled at officers after his daughter was pulled over for a traffic stop and refused to cooperate.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A state lawmaker who previously accused St. Paul police of racial profiling was reportedly involved in another interaction with officers on Sunday, following an incident allegedly involving his adult daughter.

Rep. John Thompson has not yet commented publicly about the alleged interaction.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders says Sunday afternoon's incident started when an officer looking for impaired drivers noticed a van swerve out of its lane on I-35E near Cayuga Street. The officer followed the van as it exited at Cayuga, reportedly noticed the vehicle had expired tabs, then activated her emergency lights. Linders says the motorist refused to pull over, even after the officer chirped the siren on her squad car.

Police reports say the woman driving the van pulled over on Westminster Street, but refused to roll down her window more than an inch when the officer approached. The officer claimed she noticed the smell of illegal drugs from the vehicle. The driver followed requests to turn off the vehicle and place her keys on the dashboard.

Linders said since the officer was unsure of what was happening with the driver, she requested additional squads to the scene for backup, which Linders said is standard procedure to ensure the safety of both police and subjects.

At that point, officers said another car then approached "at a high rate of speed" and stopped in front of the van. A man, who police later identified as Rep. Thompson, jumped out of the vehicle and allegedly began yelling at officers, objecting to treatment of the van driver, who he identified as his 26-year-old daughter.

Officers say Thompson was also upset about the number of police at the traffic stop, and police allege he mentioned his position as an elected official several times.

The driver was told to get out of the van and undergo field sobriety tests, a request police say she refused. Police decided to release her to her father, and are moving to charge the woman with refusing a sobriety test.

Linders said state law does not allow St. Paul police to release body worn camera footage in the case at this time.

KARE 11 has attempted to contact Rep. Thompson and his legislative assistant, and left messages with both attempting to get his side of the story, but we have not received a response.

In the summer of 2021, Thompson faced calls to resign his seat in the Minnesota legislature after police reports surfaced from years ago detailing police calls and domestic assault allegations involving the representative and his wife. There was also a July 4 traffic stop where Thompson claimed he'd been racially profiled and pulled over for "driving while black."

The sergeant who stopped him at that time said Thompson launched his car too quickly from a stop light and was missing a front license plate.

Chief Todd Axtell called on Thompson to apologize, and St. Paul police revealed to reporters that Thompson was stopped while driving with a license indicating he was a resident of Wisconsin. That raised questions about whether Thompson was qualified to hold a seat in the legislature.

Thompson was expelled from the DFL caucus in September, but vowed to continue in the legislature as an independent.

Watch more local news: