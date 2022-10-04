Police request help in locating Glencoe teen

Authorities say 15-year-old Treasure Robinson has been unaccounted for since leaving her home Sept. 17, and believe she may have met someone online.

GLENCOE, Minn. — Police are asking for help in locating a teen who is unaccounted for since leaving her home in Glencoe three weeks ago.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out a crime alert concerning the welfare of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson, who has not been seen by her family since leaving the residence Sept. 17. Authorities say Treasure is believed to be in the Twin Cities, and the disappearance may be related to someone she met online.

Glencoe police say the teen's family is concerned for her well-being, and that there is no line of communication with Treasure at this time.

Treasure Robinson is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 350 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees her or knows of the teen's whereabouts is asked to call Glencoe police at 320-854-6531.

