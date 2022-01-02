Police respond to reported shooting outside a school in Richfield

Squads were dispatched around noon Tuesday to the South Education Center on reports of a shooting with injuries.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Police and medical personnel are responding to a reported shooting outside of a school in Richfield Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple squads were dispatched around noon to the South Education Center in the 7000 block of Penn Ave. South. Images from the scene show a strong police presence that includes special agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Richfield's police chief and superintendent of schools have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Richard's Catholic Church to update the situation. KARE 11 will carry it live on our website, YouTube page and other social media platforms.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. District 287 sent a message to parents and stakeholders. "We have just become aware of a police situation at South Education Center. We are still gathering information at this time, the site is on a hard lockdown as of this email. We will be communicating updates with families as soon as we have more information."

One parent on scene at South Education Center waiting for her child shared a text she received as the incident unfolded. "Mom, there is a shooter in the school I love you."

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFStPaul are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn. This is a developing situation. Please refer to @RichfieldPD for official news updates. pic.twitter.com/zAmk5Mjj0Z — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) February 1, 2022

Veteran KARE 11 photojournalist Craig Norkus lives across from the school. He says he was preparing for work when he heard the siren of one squad, and then they were "non-stop." Norkus calls the response "overwhelming," saying he counted between 30 and 40 squads from various agencies, and a minimum of five ambulances.

Neither law enforcement or school officials have confirmed any information so far. Governor Tim Walz posted on Twitter that he is being briefed on the situation.

KARE 11 reporter Deevon Rahming spoke with staffers who told him a parent pickup area is being established at Donaldson Park. He says there are two Metro Transit buses on scene at the park, along with police cruisers from multiple departments.

Staff members I spoke with are here at Donaldson Park meeting with police, planning to established a parent pickup area here at the park. No parents or students here at the park yet. There are 2 metro transit buses on scene along with police from multiple jurisdictions. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/tc6SfrPwMG — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) February 1, 2022

The South Education Center is a part of District 287, a partnership of 11 metro-area school districts. It serves students pre-K through Transition with unique needs in a variety of programs.

Police were called to the campus in September of 2021 on reports of a student with a handgun. South Education Center was locked down, and officers took a student into custody near the school entrance. They found a loaded handgun in that student's possession.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

