Police reviewing video of weekend fight at MSP Airport

A fight broke out between two groups of people in Terminal 2 late Friday night after passengers deplaned from a Frontier Flight.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Video of a fight that broke out at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the weekend has been shared online thousands of times as of Monday afternoon.

According to Patrick Hogan with the Metropolitan Airports Commission, multiple officers responded to the fight, which broke out at the Terminal 2 baggage claim just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 26.

In a statement to KARE 11, Hogan said two large groups that had departed from a Frontier flight were involved in the altercation. Video posted on social media showed multiple people throwing punches, pushing each other to the floor and throwing stanchions and other items.

An airport police officer was first to respond about a minute after getting a call, and they were quickly joined by another officer, according to MAC. However, Bloomington Police were called in to help "keep the peace" and direct other travelers to pick up their bags while airport police cleared the fight.

Paramedics were eventually on scene to treat some minor injuries, but no one chose to be transported to the hospital.