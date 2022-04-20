Police: 5 found dead inside home in Duluth

Police say the five people are all believed to be related.

DULUTH, Minn — Authorities say five people were found dead inside a Duluth home Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Duluth Police Department, Hermantown Police were called for a welfare check at around 11 a.m. The investigation then led authorities to a home in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood — a home local police say they were familiar with.

Prior to arriving at the home, police were informed that the person had access to weapons. As a result, police say there was a "methodical search" of the premise, and that officials were able to enter the home where the bodies were discovered. A dog was also found dead inside the home. Police say the five people are all believed to be related.

Things happened today that can’t be undone. Tonight we are a community in pain and shock, sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people.



DPD w support of other jurisdictions responded to a call today where 5 people & 1 dog were found deceased. More info (1/2) — Emily Larson (@LarsonForDuluth) April 20, 2022

(2/2) will be provided as identities and details are confirmed. TY to the first responders who answered the call. My heart, like yours, absolutely hurts for the pain of loved ones and the fear people likely experienced on their final day here with us. — Emily Larson (@LarsonForDuluth) April 20, 2022

On Twitter, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said what happened "can't be undone," and added that the community is in "pain and shock."

"Things happened today that can’t be undone," Mayor Larson tweeted. "Tonight we are a community in pain and shock, sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people."

Police have not released the names of the people found dead or a cause of death.

