Brooklyn Park police say Charlie, last seen Tuesday night near the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park, has been located.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department says a missing teen with autism has been found, thanks to help from the public.

Police say Charlie, 15, was last seen near the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Early Wednesday morning, Brooklyn Park police posted on Facebook that Charlie was located and safe. No other details were shared.

