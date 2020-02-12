MISSING: Police search for missing 15-year-old with autism

Police say Charlie was last seen near the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen with autism.

Police say Charlie,15, was last seen near the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park.

The description provided by police is as follows:

Last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants

5 feet, 5 inches

White

Skinny build

130 pounds

Police are requesting anyone with information to call 911, and to maintain visual contact with Charlie if he is spotted, until law enforcement arrives.

Police have released no further information at this time, and did not immediately provide an image of Charlie.

