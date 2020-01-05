Police search for missing Maple Grove woman

Maria Fury, 28, is described as 4-foot-10, 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a black polo and black pants with a pink stripe down the side.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing 28-year-old woman, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to a press release, Mary Fury left for a walk near the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive in Maple Grove and hasn't been heard from since.

Police are asking property owners around the area to search their properties for anything suspicious.

Fury is described as 4-foot-10, 90 pounds, Hispanic with long black hair. and was last seen wearing a black polo and black pants with a pink stripe down the side.