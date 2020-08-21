Sarah Theresa Hubler, 31, has not been seen since Thursday.

MARSHALL, Minnesota — Marshall police and the Minnesota BCA are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to police, Sarah Theresa Hubler, 31, was supposed to pick up her child at a home in Delavan, Minnesota on Thursday, but never showed up. Investigators say she has not been seen nor heard from since.

Huber is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Chevy Impala with Minnesota license plate EEZ 397.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 507-537-7000.

MORE NEWS: Family members charged in shooting death of Brooklyn Park toddler