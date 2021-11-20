St. Anthony PD searching for 4 missing siblings

The children left their home within St. Anthony Village around 5 p.m. Friday, and haven't been seen since.

ST ANTHONY, Minn. — The St. Anthony Police Department is searching for four missing siblings after they were last seen leaving home around 5 p.m. Friday from St. Anthony Village.

It is unknown what direction the children were heading in.

The descriptions provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are as follows:

Joshua Vanderslice (16): Last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans, he is 5’07”, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Joshua has high functioning Autism.

Rose Vanderslice (12): "Last seen wearing blue shorts and unknown color shirt, she is 5’02”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Katelyn Crosser (12): Last seen wearing wearing blue shorts and unknown color shirt, she is 5’02”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rosalina Crosser (12): Last seen wearing shorts and unknown color shirt, she is 5’02”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.