St. Anthony PD searching for 4 missing siblings

ST ANTHONY, Minn. — The St. Anthony Police Department is searching for four missing siblings after they were last seen leaving home around 5 p.m. Friday from St. Anthony Village.
It is unknown what direction the children were heading in.
The descriptions provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are as follows:
- Joshua Vanderslice (16): Last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans, he is 5’07”, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Joshua has high functioning Autism.
- Rose Vanderslice (12): "Last seen wearing blue shorts and unknown color shirt, she is 5’02”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Katelyn Crosser (12): Last seen wearing wearing blue shorts and unknown color shirt, she is 5’02”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Rosalina Crosser (12): Last seen wearing shorts and unknown color shirt, she is 5’02”, 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the St. Anthony Police Department at 952-258-5334.