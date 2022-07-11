Police searching for missing man with autism

Jacob Rich of Prior Lake was last seen the morning of July 8, and recovered video footage shows him walking away from his vehicle without his phone or belongings.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Police in Prior Lake are asking for help from the public to locate a young man with autism who walked away from his vehicle Friday morning and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Investigators say recovered video footage shows 19-year-old Jacob Rich leaving his vehicle near O'Connell Road and County Road 42 in Savage just before 10 a.m. He left in an unknown direction without his cell phone or any of his belongings.

Rich is said to be high-functioning on the autism scale, and both his family and police are concerned for his welfare. He is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jacob was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, possibly with "Atari" on the front, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jacob Rich or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Prior Lake Police at 952-447-9867.

