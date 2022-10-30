Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

Eagan Police said Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road on Sunday.

Authorities say Bryce Borca, 23, was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, a black tie and white sneakers when he was last seen around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Several other agencies are helping the Eagan Police Department with the search. On Monday morning, Eagan Police posted that they don't need any more assistance helping to search for Borca, but asked anyone who lives south of Lone Oak Road, west of Pilot Knob Road and north of Silver Bell Road to check their outside security cameras from Oct. 30 from 2-4 a.m. for any sign of Borca.

I’m covering the search for Bryce Borca in Eagan. A couple hundred people came here to help. Authorities are organizing it so that they can track what gets searched and what remains. This alert is the first new info today https://t.co/UOohWjuOH6 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 31, 2022

Anyone with information about Borca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876.

