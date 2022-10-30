Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

Several other agencies are assisting the Eagan Police Department with the search.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Eagan Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say Bryce Borca, 23, was wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, black tie and white sneakers when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Borca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Coulson at 651-675-5876.

