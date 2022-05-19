Police searching for missing Hudson, WI man

Anyone with information about Mckay's whereabouts is urged to call 911, or the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office at 715-386-4701.

MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Hudson, Wisconsin man, who the office said left his his home unexpectedly Thursday.

Authorities say David Mckay, 67, was last seen Thursday morning at his home in Hudson. Mckay reportedly wrote an email to family, and then left unexpectedly without his cellphone. Family members and authorities say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Mckay is described as standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and is believed to be driving a white, 2011 Ford Edge with Wisconsin license plate ALU7688. Police say the direction in which he was traveling is unknown, but he has been known to drive long distances in the past.

Anyone with information about Mckay's whereabouts is urged to call 911, or the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office at 715-386-4701.

