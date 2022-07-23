Police ask for help locating child missing from foster home

Minneapolis police say 10-year-old Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, and she is said to be familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Ave. N.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for public help in locating a 10-year-old girl who left her foster home and is unaccounted for.

Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, and authorities are worried about her safety. The foster home she left is on the 1500 block of Queen Ave. N, but investigators say Majestii is "familiar" with the 1600 block of Thomas Ave. N. Residents in that neighborhood are encouraged to keep an extra diligent eye open.

Majestii is 4 feet tall and approximately 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who spots the child or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately, or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

