Police seek help locating missing man

Jose Carlos Lopez, 43, was last seen on July 2, and last heard from on July 20, according to police. His family believes he is in danger.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help locating 43-year-old Jose Carlos Lopez, who they say was last seen on July 2, 2021 near the 200 block of Groveland Avenue in Minneapolis.

Lopez is described as having the following features:

5-foot-7

175 pounds

brown eyes

bald

tattoos on chest and both arms

Authorities say his family received a telephone call on July 20, and believe he is in danger.