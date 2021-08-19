Police seek help locating missing man

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help locating 43-year-old Jose Carlos Lopez, who they say was last seen on July 2, 2021 near the 200 block of Groveland Avenue in Minneapolis.
Lopez is described as having the following features:
- 5-foot-7
- 175 pounds
- brown eyes
- bald
- tattoos on chest and both arms
Authorities say his family received a telephone call on July 20, and believe he is in danger.
Police say anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or send anonymous tips to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org