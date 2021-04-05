x
Police seek missing Minneapolis toddler

Investigators believe 2-year-old Nasteha Mohamed may have been taken without permission by an older sister.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing toddler who may have been taken by an older sibling without permission. 

Nasteha Mohamed, age 2, was last seen just before 3 p.m. Monday near the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the little girl may have been taken by her 27-year-old sister Amina Mohamed, who struggles with mental health issues. A release says police believe Nasteha could be in danger.

The toddler was last seen wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and brown sweater. Her sister Amina is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, black sweater and a grey scarf, and may be driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox, Minnesota license plate number ECG 917.

Credit: MPD
Minneapolis police believe Amina Mohamed may have taken her 2-year-old sister, and is headed out of state.

Elder said there is a chance the two-year-old child is being taken out of Minnesota, possibly to Massachusetts. Police have requested help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which sent out a nationwide alert for the vehicle thought to be drive by Amina Mohamed. Elder says any agency that sees the Equinox will stop it.  

Credit: MPD
Police say Amina Mohamed may be driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox that looks like this one.

Anyone who sees Nasteha is asked to call 911 immediately. 

