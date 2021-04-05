Police seek missing Minneapolis toddler

Investigators believe 2-year-old Nasteha Mohamed may have been taken without permission by an older sister.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing toddler who may have been taken by an older sibling without permission.

Nasteha Mohamed, age 2, was last seen just before 3 p.m. Monday near the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the little girl may have been taken by her 27-year-old sister Amina Mohamed, who struggles with mental health issues. A release says police believe Nasteha could be in danger.

The toddler was last seen wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and brown sweater. Her sister Amina is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, black sweater and a grey scarf, and may be driving a 2013 gold Chevy Equinox, Minnesota license plate number ECG 917.

Elder said there is a chance the two-year-old child is being taken out of Minnesota, possibly to Massachusetts. Police have requested help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which sent out a nationwide alert for the vehicle thought to be drive by Amina Mohamed. Elder says any agency that sees the Equinox will stop it.

Anyone who sees Nasteha is asked to call 911 immediately.