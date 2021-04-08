x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police seek missing vulnerable adult from North St. Paul

An alert from the BCA says Patrick Albert McNeely, an 88-year-old who suffers from dementia, left his home early Wednesday morning and is unaccounted for.
Credit: Minnesota BCA

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Police in North St. Paul are asking for help in locating an elderly man with dementia who drove away from home early Wednesday and is unaccounted for. 

Patrick Albert McNeely left his residence around 1 a.m. in his tan 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup, Minnesota plate DDD294, while leaving his phone and ID at home. Shortly after 10 a.m. his credit card was used at a Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, which is located in the far north central region of the state. His family tells police that the 88-year-old has no ties to the area, and it's unclear where he may be headed. 

Authorities say McNeely gets confused easily due to his dementia, and there are concerns for his safety.

Anyone who sees Patrick McNeely or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call North St. Paul Police at 651-747-2406. 

MORE NEWS: Live updates: New daily COVID cases inch closer to 1,000 mark

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Supreme Court upholds state's permit-to-carry law

MORE NEWS: $100 vaccine incentive now available to Minnesotans