Police seek missing vulnerable adult from North St. Paul

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Police in North St. Paul are asking for help in locating an elderly man with dementia who drove away from home early Wednesday and is unaccounted for.

Patrick Albert McNeely left his residence around 1 a.m. in his tan 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup, Minnesota plate DDD294, while leaving his phone and ID at home. Shortly after 10 a.m. his credit card was used at a Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, which is located in the far north central region of the state. His family tells police that the 88-year-old has no ties to the area, and it's unclear where he may be headed.