Police seek missing vulnerable adult in Minneapolis

MPD says 21-year-old Ashley Murray was last seen on the south side of the city Tuesday carrying two backpacks. They are worried about her safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for help in locating a vulnerable adult who is listed as missing.

A news release says 21-year-old Ashley Murray was last seen Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. on the 3300 block of 46th Avenue South. She was carrying two backpacks, and was last known to be wearing tie-dyed blue jeans and a pink jacket with black fur.

Ashley herself is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 244 pounds with light brown eyes and light brown hair with blond streaks.

Anyone who has seen Ashley or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 right away.

