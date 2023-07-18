Police seeking suspect in deadly north Minneapolis crash

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue Northeast and 22nd Avenue Northeast.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in north Minneapolis.

In a statement, the Minneapolis Police Department said the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. near North Washington Avenue and North 22nd Avenue. MPD confirmed that one of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was taken to HCMC for treatment but died as a result of his injuries.

A woman passenger believed to have been in the striking vehicle was also taken to HCMC, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man who was killed has not yet been publicly identified, but his name and official manner and cause of death will be released in the coming days, pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

At this point, MPD said no arrests have been made

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+