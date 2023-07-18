Police seeking suspect in deadly north Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in north Minneapolis.
In a statement, the Minneapolis Police Department said the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. near North Washington Avenue and North 22nd Avenue. MPD confirmed that one of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was taken to HCMC for treatment but died as a result of his injuries.
A woman passenger believed to have been in the striking vehicle was also taken to HCMC, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
The man who was killed has not yet been publicly identified, but his name and official manner and cause of death will be released in the coming days, pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
At this point, MPD said no arrests have been made
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.