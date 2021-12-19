Police: Several people found dead in Moorhead home

The Moorhead Police Department said there were no signs of violence or forced entry and there is currently no known threat to the public.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Several people were found dead Saturday night in a Moorhead home after family members conducted a welfare check and discovered their bodies, police say.

The Moorhead Police Department said in a press release that at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, several people were found dead in a home on the 4400 block of 13 Street South.

Officials said that there were no signs of violence at the scene or forced entry into the home.

According to police, the bodies were found by family members who were conducting a welfare check and they called 911 after finding the bodies.

When officers from the Moorhead Police Department and crews from Moorhead Fire arrived, the first responders confirmed the deaths of several people, according to officials. The two departments are now investigating the unattended deaths.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team is also helping process the scene of the deaths, Moorhead police said.

Currently, police say there are no known threats to the public.

Moorhead police did not state the exact number of bodies, only saying several were found.

Officials added that no further information will be released this weekend.

