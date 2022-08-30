Police shoot, kill dog attacking owner and her daughter in Hastings

Officials said the woman was transported to a hospital and had surgery. Her daughter was also transported, but injuries weren't as "extensive," according to police.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say officers shot and killed a dog that was attacking its owner and her daughter Tuesday evening in Hastings.

Officials said the woman was transported to a hospital and had surgery late Tuesday. The woman's daughter was also transported to the hospital after being bitten by the dog, but police say the injuries weren't as "extensive" as her mother's.

According to the Hastings Police Department, preliminary information indicates the woman's Pitbull bit her daughter, and when the woman intervened, the dog attacked the mother. Officials say the child then called 911.

Police say they will send the Pitbull to the University of Minnesota for an autopsy. There are no laws in place in Hastings outlawing ownership of a Pitbull, according to officials.

