1 dead in Polk County car crash

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — A two-vehicle crash in the Village of Dresser, Wisconsin on Monday morning has left one person dead, and another injured.

According to The Polk County Sheriff's Office, the emergency call center received a 911 call reporting the crash on Highway 35 and Clark Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Officials say a pickup truck pulled into the path of another vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 35, and the two crashed.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and their name will be released at a later time.

The sheriff's office said the pickup truck driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and KARE 11 will update this story with more details as they become available.

