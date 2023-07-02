Polk County Sheriff: Man injured in shooting with department

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that resulted in the shooting of a man Sunday morning.
Burnett County EMS responded to a call of a man lying on the road at 4 a.m., according to a release.
The man allegedly became combative with EMS personnel and pointed a gun at them.
A Grantsburg Fire Department member was able to get the man to surrender the firearm before law enforcement arrived, according to the release.
The man then went to his residence, which was a short distance away.
When law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, the man allegedly emerged with another gun.
According to the statement from the sheriff's department, the two parties then exchanged gunfire and the man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.