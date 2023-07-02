Polk County Sheriff: Man injured in shooting with department

When law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, the man allegedly emerged with another gun.

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that resulted in the shooting of a man Sunday morning.

Burnett County EMS responded to a call of a man lying on the road at 4 a.m., according to a release.

The man allegedly became combative with EMS personnel and pointed a gun at them.

A Grantsburg Fire Department member was able to get the man to surrender the firearm before law enforcement arrived, according to the release.

The man then went to his residence, which was a short distance away.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, the man allegedly emerged with another gun.

According to the statement from the sheriff's department, the two parties then exchanged gunfire and the man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

