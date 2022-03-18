Pollution Control seeks law banning toxic metals in household products

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is proposing legislation after finding toxic metals in household items, including toys and jewelry.

ST PAUL, Minn. — While death is rare, when lead or cadmium are consumed and detected in blood, there can be long-term harm, especially in kids' cognitive development.

"As you've probably heard, there are no safe levels of lead," said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner of the Minnesota Poison Control Agency.

"Like lead, [cadmium is] a simple metal," environmental consultant Al Innes added. "It melts at a relatively low temperature and it's heavy and can be somewhat formable, shapeable."

Cases are not always reported. Yet knowing the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed cases, often involving low-income families, the state's pollution control agency launched an investigation.

"We have had situations where our children have gone to the hospital as a result of it," Koudelka said.

Their research involved testing children's jewelry they purchased online from different sellers and platforms as well as in-person at stores in Minnesota, including big-box stores.

"What we found, in children's jewelry especially, was really high levels of cadmium, which were 30, 50, 75, 90 percent," Innes said.

Now, they're proposing legislation to broaden protections against toxic metals as part of the governor's budget bill. They hope lawmakers advance it this year.

"Under current law, certain toys and jewelry are prohibited to have both of these toxic metals in them," Koudelka said. "Our proposal to the legislature is to ban lead and cadmium in these other things whether it's cosmetics or self care items, pots and pans, dishes, or things such as clothing."

In the meantime, the agency is providing families with safety tips.

"Help keep kids from putting things in their mouth that may contain lead and cadmium," Koudelka said. "Also, if you have inexpensive toys or jewelries and they're damaged or worn, throw them away."

MORE NEWS: 3M exec charged with stalking in window peeping case

MORE NEWS: International Owl Center auctions owl paintings done by Ukrainian children

Watch more local news: