Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

“We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis.

“This event used to be earlier in January,” said Delorit. “And then at one point, we moved it to the end of January because we were going to have better success at having the ice that we would need to host the entire event.

But conditions came together this week.

The weather was good and so was the timing for Matt Planting, a player with the team Parking Lot People.

“I’m proposing,” he said.

Amy Gackstetter is his girlfriend who he met playing hockey.

“We’re on the same page on just about everything there is,” he said.

Amy and Matt’s team had yet to win a game this season

“We’re taking notes for next year laugh,” she said.

But victory, and love, was in the air for the two.

They won their first game, and Gackstetter said yes.

“It was perfect,” she said.

