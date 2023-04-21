Pool on Mississippi fills with flood water as river keeps rising

The flooding closed Lilydale's Pool and Yacht Club as the river is expected to crest at 18.8' next Friday.

LILYDALE, Minn. — The Mississippi River in St. Paul isn't expected to crest for another week at nearly six feet higher than it should be.

Despite even the best-laid plans, the water is wreaking havoc on some of the city's most popular spots, like the Pool & Yacht Club which is nearly 70 years old.

The Mississippi is raging right now near the major flood stage. At last check, the National Weather Service says it was 16.8', but is expected to go as high as 18.8'.

"You look and you think, oh gosh, not again," says Dara Filosa, the Pool & Yacht Club's Assistant General Manager. "It definitely gets old, but it's the price we pay for the view."

The club was formed in 1955 after it was originally a house that continued to regularly flood. It's a members-only hot spot that's known for its outdoor pool that's now filled with flood waters instead. The restaurant portion shut down last weekend, even cutting a wedding short on Saturday night.

"We're there until we absolutely cannot be," said Filosa. "But you look out and this is sort of the worst part, there's nothing we can do."

Longtime employees say this is at least the ninth flood the club has contended with in nearly 20 years. The NWS says that the water reached its highest in 1965 at 26'.

Filosa says the most damaging flood, though, was in 2019 when flood waters remained high for 40 days. The stilts and plywood that employees install to fight against the flood can still be no match for Mother Nature as the employees look ahead to cleaning up.

"They sanitize everything and make sure it is safe and there's no gross stuff around and then a lot of shoveling silt and a lot of power washing," says Filosa.

The club is near the confluence of the Mississippi and the Minnesota River, making it a unique area. It isn't expected to crest until April, still seven feet from the record.

But it's one flood that the people here hope will continue to spare this special spot.

"It's a gem, hidden gem, here in St. Paul," says Filosa. "We love it, I love it here."