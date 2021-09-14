Pop-up shop highlights Latino-owned businesses for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Fitzgerald is the project lead for a new initiative highlighting Latino-owned businesses throughout the Twin Cities.



And now, she's taking on a new lead. "We have 10 different vendors from the Latino community," said Fitzgerald.



Through partnerships with the city, Target and Latino-support organizations throughout the metro, this one-week pop-up shop is giving these businesses a chance to showcase their products in a downtown Minneapolis space.



Speaking through a translator, Sandra Ortega, who owns a graphic design and fashion shop, says it's a rewarding feeling to be able to showcase her art.



"This is a great opportunity for us, especially being from the Latino community," said Ortega.



Minnesota has one of the fastest growing Latino populations in the country and as Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off tomorrow, Fitzgerald is looking toward the future.



"We are already talking about next year," said Fitzgerald.



And when it comes to returning here next year to show off her artwork and designs, Ortega says it's a no brainer.