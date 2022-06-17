Pop-up skate park coming to shores of Bde Maka Ska

A statement from MRPB said the temporary skate park will be built in a section of the north parking lot, located off of West Lake Street.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the area around Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska continues to transform, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MRPB) announced Friday it will now begin construction on a new pop-up skate park.

A statement from MRPB said the temporary skate park will be built in a section of the north parking lot, located off of West Lake Street. Construction will take place over the next few weeks.

The project started as a response to "unpermitted skateboarding," which the MRPB says interfered with vendors in the area. Because the makeshift park was removed, the MRPB says it worked with a local skateboarding advocacy group to find space within Bde Maka Ska Park for a suitable and temporary solution.

In working with the City of Skate group, the MRPB agreed to use salvaged furnishings and parts from former park infrastructure to make the pop-up park a reality.

According to the MRPB, the park is expected to be completed over the next few weeks and remain in place until at least 2023 when its future use will be evaluated.

Construction on a new, $8 million pavilion at Bde Maka Ska has also begun, which sits in the same place in which the old pavilion was burned down in 2019.

The MRPB says it is hoping the new pavilion will become a gathering space for locals and visitors who want to experience Bde Maka Ska.

