'Possible driver,' vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old girl

Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso, whose mother said she had autism, was hit and killed after leaving her home on Dec. 30, 2021.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The vehicle and possible driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn Center last week have been located by Minnesota State Patrol.

On Dec. 30, 2021, 8-year-old Iliana Tasso was hit and killed by a driver traveling south on Highway 252 near 66th street in Brooklyn Center around 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy completed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the child died of multiple blunt force injuries.

After hitting Tasso, police said the driver left the scene.

State Patrol confirmed Monday that a person who may have been behind the wheel is now cooperating with investigators.

Update: The State Patrol has located the vehicle and possible driver in the fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Dec. 30 in Brooklyn Center. The individual is cooperating with investigators. This is an active and ongoing investigation. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) January 3, 2022

On Dec. 31, Tasso's mother, Aisha Apoudjak, told KARE 11 that her daughter had autism and left the home shortly after she was tucked into bed.

"We were about to sleep; I put her to bed, so I covered her with blankets, and I was keeping myself up," Apoudjak said over the phone. "If I sleep before her, she will go out, so I was trying to stay awake. But just a couple minutes, I fell asleep, so that's how she vanished."

Police said the car involved in the crash was likely a white Nissan Rogue. built between 2015 to 2020.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM KARE 11